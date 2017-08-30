Deputies Searching for S.C. Mother Who Vanished in July

Eboni Annequa Hoover (Photo: YCSO)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a mother who was last heard from on July 1.

Eboni Annequa Hoover, 33, was first reported missing by her daughter at the start of July.

Deputies say they have gone to her home in Clover several times but haven't been able to find her.

Authorities have released a photo of Hoover as well as a description of her car in hopes of attaining new information in her whereabouts.

Hoover's car is a white 2011 Honda Civic with the South Carolina license plate HSN777.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059.

© 2017 WCNC.COM