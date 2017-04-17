Deputies Seek Gas Station Burglary Suspect

Rainbow Gas Garden Surveillance Photo (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify the man who recently burglarized the Rainbow Gas Garden in Lexington, as well as the car used in the burglary.

Lexington police say a man broke into the Rainbow Gas Garden through the glass front door at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017, and took twelve cartons of Newport cigarettes. The man came and left in a black sedan.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a red t-shirt under a black, hooded zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black ski mask and purple gloves.

If you recognize the suspect or the car pictured, or if you have any information about the crime, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.









© 2017 WLTX-TV