Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A shooting at the Georgetown Apartments in Columbia has put one man in the hospital.

According to Richland County Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, the shooting occurred around 7:30 PM Thursday night at 7012 Tama Road. Deputies say the victim was shot in the upper body and was transported to Richland Memorial emergency room. No word yet on his condition.

No suspect description at this time. If you know anything about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

(© 2017 WLTX)