Man Dead After Shooting in Richland County

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Deputies are reporting that one person is dead following a shooting.

Around 8:30 PM deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road.

When deputies arrived they found a male shot in the upper body. He was transported to local hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Deputies believe that it was an altercation that led to the shooting. Deputies are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information about this crime you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

