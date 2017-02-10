Deputies: Shots Fired at Highway Patrol, High Speed Chase

Police lights.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) A robbery in North Carolina has led to a high speed chase, with suspects firing at Highway Patrol.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott South Carolina Highway Patrol was looking for a car wanted in a robbery in North Carolina. A trooper spotted the car in Union county and attempted to make a stop and the car sped off leading to a high speed chase.

According to Lott the suspects began to fire at the Trooper just before entering into Richland county. The trooper forcibly stopped the vehicle which then crashed on Killian Road.

Richland county officers along with K-9s and SLED began to search for the subjects. A gun was found on the floorboard of the car, and the Trooper sustained a cut to his forehead.

One of the individuals has been captured, the search is ongoing for the other three.

Law enforcement advises to avoid the area.

We will update as more information becomes available.

