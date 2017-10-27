Deputies: Sumter Teen Claims He Has Nude Photo of Teacher

Dalton Alexander (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - New details are being released about the Lakewood High School student charged with showing nude pictures of other students at the school.

According to warrants, 17-year-old Dalton Alexander had pictures on his cell phone of "several students under the age of eighteen" and showed those photos to other students in the high school.

A Sumter County Sheriff's Department incident report says Alexander gave the assistant principal his cell phone "to view content." The report goes on to say that when the assistant principal went through the phone and noticed "some of the pictures were students that attended Lakewood", he contacted authorities.

Sumter deputies said Alexander claims one of the photos on his phone is of a teacher at the school. However, the teacher said the picture is not of her.

Alexander is charged with dissemination, procuring, or promoting obscenity. This case is still under investigation and there could be more charges.

Deputies have not said if they know how the student got the pictures.

