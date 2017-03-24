Deputies: Suspect Arrested After Ramming Highway Patrol Car

Ismael Clark (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) A Dorchester man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a Highway Patrol troopers marked vehicle.

“This individual has acted as if he is above the law, endangering the lives of law enforcement personnel as we as an innocent public,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Even in court, he demonstrated it’s his way or no way.”

Ismael Clark, 25, was charged with one count of attempted murder after the collision.

During a hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily attempted to set bond before the Summerville man began to get loud, demanding the court telephone a family member. Clark did not make clear to the court what any message to a relative might be.

After several unsuccessful attempts to set bond, Daily ordered the subject back to his cell to await another hearing at a later time.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety initiated a vehicle chase with Clark Thursday night when authorities there said Clark sped through the Orangeburg city limits at speeds of up to 80 m.p.h.

That chase went into the county where Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's officers were following the Summerville man.

Around 7:20 p.m. a SC Highway Patrolman reported that Clark was traveling on Charleston Highway toward Orangeburg when he met the oncoming chase.

At that point, Clark veered over into the trooper’s lane and nearly hit him head on at a speed estimated to be more than 100 m.p.h.

Both vehicles spun out with Clark attempting to flee on foot.

He was apprehended a short while later hiding behind a residence.

The trooper nor Clark were injured in the collision.

