Deputies Investigating Threats Made by Blythewood HS Students

Richland County (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking into threats made by 3 students at Blythewood High School.

According to deputies, they have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

Originally, the sheriff's department issued a public statement on Twitter and via email saying that the incident happened at Dutch Fork High School. They later corrected that information that the incident happened at Blythewood.

To be clear, there are no known reports of any problems at Dutch Fork High.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV