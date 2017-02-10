Deputies: Three Juveniles. One Adult Arrested for Car Theft

Tommy Taylor, 17

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Richland County Deputies have arrested four people for motor vehicle theft.

Sheriff Leon Lott said that just after 7 AM on Friday, Tommy Taylor, 17, and three juveniles, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old stole a vehicle from the 100 block of Quail Hills Drive. Deputies on patrol located a vehicle matching that description and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, Taylor, sped away and disregarded several traffic control devices and then drove onto Hickory Ridge road where the suspects jumped out and ran from the vehicle.

A perimeter was set up and all four subjects were captured. The juveniles have been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, the driver, Taylor, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny of a second motor vehicle.

The Sheriff said that Taylor and the juveniles have repeatedly taken advantage of vehicles left unsecured, and some vehicles that were left unattended running with the keys inside.

Additional charges may be forthcoming. Taylor has been transferred to Alvin S. Glenn Detention center and the juveniles have been relased to the custody of their parents pending a petition to appear in court.

(© 2017 WLTX)