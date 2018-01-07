Deputies Investigating Double Homicide in Irmo

Richland County Deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Sutton Way for a shots fired call Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter/Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department said two people are dead and a third in serious condition following a shooting Sunday night.

The department tweeted Sunday evening that Deputies were called to the 100-block of Sutton Way near Irmo for a shots fired call around 8:40 p.m.

Deputies also tweeted that Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene. A third person was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

Lieutenant Curtis Wilson told News19 that Deputies are not searching for any suspects as the investigation continues.

