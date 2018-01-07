WLTX
Close
Closings Alert 9 closing alerts
Close

Deputies Investigating Double Homicide in Irmo

Richland County Deputies are investigating a double homicide on Sutton Way in Irmo.

wltx 12:02 AM. EST January 08, 2018

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department said two people are dead and a third in serious condition following a shooting Sunday night.

The department tweeted Sunday evening that Deputies were called to the 100-block of Sutton Way near Irmo for a shots fired call around 8:40 p.m.

 

 

Deputies also tweeted that Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene.  A third person was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.

 

 

Lieutenant Curtis Wilson told News19 that Deputies are not searching for any suspects as the investigation continues.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories