Deputies Investigating Double Homicide in Irmo

Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department said two people are dead and a third in serious condition following a shooting Sunday night.
The department tweeted Sunday evening that Deputies were called to the 100-block of Sutton Way near Irmo for a shots fired call around 8:40 p.m.
Deputies also tweeted that Coroner Gary Watts pronounced two male victims dead at the scene. A third person was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in serious condition.
Lieutenant Curtis Wilson told News19 that Deputies are not searching for any suspects as the investigation continues.
