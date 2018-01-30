KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be vigilant in monitoring children as they investigate a number of cases of criminal sexual conduct with young girls.

Deputies say they are working several criminal sexual conduct incidents in which a teenage or older male is having sexual relations with little girls under the age of 10.

One case in particular involves a 16-year-old boy having sexual relations with a 5-year-old girl, according to officials. In some cases, deputies say stepbrothers or stepfathers have committed the crime. In other cases, investigators say offenders are preying on young relatives or other children with whom they are left alone.

Because of their ages, deputies say they cannot identify either of the persons involved in many of these instances, the victim or the offender but they say they want the public to be aware of a trend they are seeing.

"Whatever the reason, parents need to be more vigilant," deputies say. "Prevention is the best option. Stop the acts before they happen by monitoring your young children and your teenage boys."

Deputies say more stepfathers and live-in boyfriends are committing these crimes than are the biological fathers.

If your child begins demonstrating behavioral problems, deputies say it MAY be because they are being sexually abused. "It is a shame that little children need to be educated on what is inappropriate touching, but they need to know."

I the case of the 16-year-old boy assaulting the 5-year-old girl, deputies say the boy may be tried as an adult.If so, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

"If you have a teenage boy, explain that to him," officials say. "If you have a teenage boy, monitor his internet use." Deputies say porn is a common denominator in the cases and having a computer or even a smart phone gives teenagers complete access to any kind of pornography imaginable.

