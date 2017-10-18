Deputy Chief of Richland Sheriff's Department Arrested for DUI

Samuel Berkheimer (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, Sc (WLTX) - The deputy chief of the Richland County sheriff's department is suspended after he was arrested for DUI.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the news about Samuel Berkheimer Wednesday in a statement.

Lott says around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in Saluda County at the intersection of SC 391 and Saint Marks Church Road. That's when officers say they noticed Berkheimer driving under the influence.

At the time of the incident, Berkheimer was in civilian clothes and was traveling in his personal vehicle.

Berkheimer is the Deputy Chief of Professional Standards, Training, and Civil Process at the department.

He is suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs Unit.

