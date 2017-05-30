Deputy Killed in Montana to be Laid to Rest in Clarendon Co.

Summerton, S.C. (WLTX, AP) - A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana is being laid to rest Tuesday in Clarendon County.

The funeral for 42-year-old Mason Moore is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church after a 15-mile procession from a funeral home in Manning.

The Sumter Police Department says flags will be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown in memory of Deputy Moore.

Moore was a deputy in Broadwater County, Montana. Authorities say he was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement views.

The suspect was killed by officers as they chased him for 100 miles.

Moore grew up in South Carolina and worked at the University of South Carolina Police Department, as well as the sheriff's offices in Lexington and Clarendon counties.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

