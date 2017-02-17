SC Deputy, Linemen Resue Cat Trapped in Tornado Damage

Horry County Deputy, Horry County Electric Cooperative Linemen (Photo: Horry County Sheriff's Office)

Horry County, SC (WLTX) - A deputy and two linemen went the extra mile to assist residents and their furry friend Wednesday afternoon in the aftermath of an Horry County tornado.

The severe weather hit the Allsbrook Community particularly hard, according a post on the Horry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. While no serious injuries were reported, there was significant property damage in the area.

Underneath the remains of a badly damaged barn, rescuers found Charlie, a nearby resident's cat. Horry County deputy Sgt. Jeff Benton and two linemen with Horry Electric Cooperative wasted no time getting "down in the dirt" to rescue Charlie, as seen in this photo posted by the Horry County Sheriff's Department Wednesday afternoon.

"Thanks to a little determination, and some great smelling cat food, Charlie is resting safely with his owners tonight!" Sgt. Benton said on his Instagram page. He continued, "So thankful that no humans or animals were injured or hurt! God is good! All the time!"

As for Charlie the cat, we have it on good authority he thinks Sgt. Benton and the linemen are the cat's Meow.

