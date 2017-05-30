A former Clarendon County Sheriff Deputy was laid to rest Tuesday after he was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Forty-two-year-old Mason Moore was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Montana. Before moving to Montana, he served as an officer for the University of South Carolina police department, as well as the Lexington and Clarendon County Sheriff's Departments.

On Tuesday, Deputy Moore was remembered as a hero by his hometown of Summerton.

"It seems like the best people get taken sooner rather than later," said Donnie Drose, who worked with Moore at the Clarendon County Sheriff's Department.

Those that knew Deputy Moore described him as courageous, dedicated, and a family man.

"Mason was a great officer and an investigator, but most of all, he was a great friend," said Lin Ham, a former Clarendon County Deputy Sheriff.

Ryan Whitlock worked with Moore at the University of South Carolina police department, and when his son was born 15 years ago, Whitlock and his wife decided to name him Mason.

Deputy Moore's body was escorted from the funeral home in Manning to the Summerton Baptist Church in Summerton. A number of law enforcement agencies from across the state took part in the procession, and Moore's body was escorted on a fire truck, draped in an American flag.

Onlookers stood on the streets, saying their final goodbyes to the fallen deputy.

"Mason wanted to leave his mark. He wanted to make a difference, not so that his name would be heard on everyone's lips, but because he loved, he cared," said Moore's wife, Jodi.

Jodi fought back tears as she shared memories of her late husband.

"Teaching our children the values that he talked was very important to Mason. I'm so grateful that I have those three pieces of Mason," she said.

Jodi said her husband was planning on taking a mission trip to Uganda, but said he will still be there in spirit.

"I will be counting down the days, the hours, and the seconds until I get to see him again."

