Deputy Teaches Twitter Lesson with Viral Tweet

(Photo: Bonds, Daniel)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County Sheriff's Department school resource officer is teaching students the power and potential problems of social media.

"I love teaching and helping kids, showing them things to keep them safe," said Deputy Kelly Pounds.

Pounds is in her first year at Bridge Creek Elementary School, she is a school resource officer with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

She said, "All the students here at Bridge Creek, they know that, they are like my children too. I tell them that I love them just as much as l love my own children or my grandchildren."

Pounds wanted to show the students the power and potential problems with social media and the internet. She posted a tweet Monday morning.

She asked Twitter users to retweet and comment with where they were posting from. Her Twitter post quickly went viral.

My name is Deputy K. Pounds. I am a School Resource Officer @RCSD in an elem school in Columbia SC. Tomorrow I am teaching a class on internet safety. I want to show students how far a pic can go in 24 hours. Please RT and comment with your City/Country. #InternetSafety #RCSDSRO pic.twitter.com/8j1WqCCoom — Kelly Pounds (@DeputyPoundsSRO) February 12, 2018

The post has been seen in every state in the continental United States and every continent in the world besides Antarctica.

Pounds said, "It's been way more than I could have expected."

Keighley Wingard is the technology and learning coach at Bridge Creek Elementary School, she says the internet is a great tool for learning, but it does come with some risk.

"Children who are old enough to swipe a screen can have access to the world and that can pose a real hazard as well," said Wingard.

Wingard and Pounds hope the social media experiment will be a lesson for the students.

Pounds said, "I want to show them that once you put something out there, it's out there forever. It's never coming back, you can never retrieve it."

They also hope parents will learn something too from the viral tweet.

"We want to trust our kids. We want to trust they are going to do the right thing, but we also need to monitor them," said Pounds.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Pounds had over 11,000 retweets from her Twitter post.

© 2018 WLTX-TV