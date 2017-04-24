Deputy: Todd Kohlhepp Won't be Allowed to Attend Mother's Funeral

Regina Tague, mother of Todd Kohlhepp, speaks with family members of Superbike Motorsports victims outside of the courtroom before hearing for a lawsuit filed by Kayla Brown against Kohlhepp at Spartanburg County Courthouse on January 5, 2017. (Photo: The Greenville News)

Accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will not be allowed to attend the funeral of his mother, Regina Tague, a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office official said Monday.

"We will not be taking him to her funeral," Lt. Kevin Bobo wrote in an email.

Bobo said there are also no plans to allow Kohlhepp to view the funeral though a video feed, or to allow him to see his mother's body before a service.

Tague, 70, was found dead on Sunday in her home in Moore.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger had not released Tague's cause of death as of 5 p.m. Monday. Clevenger said Sunday that no foul play was suspected.

Kohlhepp is accused of kidnapping Anderson resident Kala Brown and killing seven people, including Brown's boyfriend, Charles David Carver. Brown and Carver disappeared from their Anderson apartment in late August, and investigators found Brown alive and chained in a storage container on Kohlhepp's land near Woodruff last November.

In January, Tague was seen bundled up and with an oxygen tube in her nose at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, where she sat and prayed with several family members of victims of the Superbike Motorsports killings in Chesnee in 2003. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has said that Kohlhepp confessed to those long-unsolved killings shortly after Brown was found.

Tague had been named as a third-party defendant in two lawsuits filed against Kohlhepp, including a personal-injury suit filed by Brown and a wrongful-death suit filed by Carver's family.

It is not yet clear how Tague's death will affect that litigation. Her attorney, Albert Smith, said he did not yet know.

R. Mills Ariail Jr., the Greenville attorney who filed suit on behalf of Carver's family, said he is still doing discovery for that case.

The lawsuit claimed Tague was seeking to dispose of her son's property in anticipation of litigation.

"We're still trying to find out what kinds of actions, and what kinds of transactions, if any, took place between Mr. Kohlhepp and his mother," Ariail said. "We need to know that before we decide whether ... her estate will remain as a defendant in this case."

