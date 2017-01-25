Senators Hugh Leatherman and Harvey Peeler sit next to one another as the votes for Pro Tempore are read across the Senate desk. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- After a battle in the state senate Wednesday, Sen. Hugh Leatherman was elected back into the President Pro Tempore seat by a vote of 28-16.

Leatherman, who has served as pro tem since 2014, avoided becoming Lieutenant governor by resigning Tuesday night, just before Gov. Henry McMaster was sworn into office.

Under Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, republican members joined in an effort to dethrone Leatherman and vote in Sen. Harvey Peeler, saying Leatherman wields too much power for one person.

"Arguably, the President Pro Tempore is the most powerful elected official in the state anyway, but with senator Leatherman it's even enhanced," Massey said. "It's the consolidation of power in one person, and he has done it better than anybody has done it before him."

The Senate Finance, Interstate Cooperation, and Joint Bond Review are among those committees that Leatherman chairs. He is also on the State's Fiscal Accountability Authority and the State Infrastructure Bank.

"I think I'm better suited for President Pro Tem and the Chairman of Finance to help continue to move this state forward, and I think we've done that in recent years," Leatherman said.

After nominating Peeler, Massey gave a speech at the well, playing a video of former Senator Glenn McConnell, who traded in his Pro Tempore post for Lieutenant Governor when required to do so.

"What I'm doing today is what every person who seeks public office should be prepared to do: to fulfill the oath of office we need to discharge the duties of the office in which we were elected." McConnell can be heard saying in 2012. "Knowing what it is costing me, the decision is a hard one to make, but I knew I had to do. Even when you know you're doing the right thing, doesn't make the decision to do the right thing an easy one."

Massey said re-electing Leatherman into the role, indicated something more sinister about the inner workings of the Senate, despite constitutional duties.

"The public already believes that we play by a different set of rules if we play by rules at all, and I think all this does is confirm it," Massey said. "This tells people that we'll play by the rules unless they're inconvenient. It confirms some of the worst perceptions that the public has of elected officials."

Leatherman defended what his constituents elected him to do, serving his district in Florence county, instead of a statewide office.

"People are smarter than sometimes we give them credit for; they know what's right, what's wrong." Leatherman said. "My folks back home...they said 'senator, you committed to us that you're going to stay in the senate where you were for the re-election,' and of course I can't break that commitment."

During the political maneuvering, Sen. Kevin Bryant momentarily took the Pro Tem Seat and then ascended to Lt. Gov.

This succession structure will change in 2018, when the Governor and Lt. Governor will run on the same ticket. If the Lt. Gov. seat were to become vacant, the Governor would pick the successor.

(© 2017 WLTX)