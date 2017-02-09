Despite Rural Roads Concerns, House Roads Bill Moves to the Floor (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Despite concerns raised about the lack of designated money for rural roads, the House's roads bill is now headed to the floor.

The Ways and Means Committee voted 20-0 in favor of passing the roads funding bill out with some key amendments.

The bill would raise the gas tax by two cents over the next five years starting this July.

The first of three amendments passed on the bill would require the new money accrued from the gas tax increase to go into a trust fund that can only be spent on improvements.

Rep. Gary Simrill, sponsor of the bill, called it a "lock box," where the Secretary of the Department of Transportation could decide when to use the funds.

The second amendment addresses reform of the agency. Gov. Henry McMaster told House republicans earlier this week that he wanted D.O.T. commissioners to be cabinet positions.

Simrill proposed the amendment allowing the governor to appoint all commissioners with the advice and consent of the senate, also eliminating the joint transportation review committee.

Rep. Murrell Smith proposed the third amendment to the bill that would exempt active duty military who are deployed to South Carolina from having to pay for fees associated with registering a car in the state.

Several lawmakers on the committee raised concerns of whether enough money would be going towards rural counties. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said if priorities are based on traffic and congestion, rural roads could be easily overlooked.

"i just don't see the same level of focus for the rural roads in these priorities that are listed," she said. "I support this, but I hope by the time this bill gets to the floor and we have some additional conversations, that there will be something in the bill that those of us who represent rural communities will be able to go back to our constituents and say, 'yeah, we're going up two cents over 5 years, but here's how its going to benefit rural South Carolina.'"

Simrill quoted Act 275 saying that all 46 counties are guaranteed funding for roads resurfacing. 65 percent of which is rural counties.

