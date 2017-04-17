Detainees Started Fire at Richland County Detention Center

The outside of the Richland County DetentIon Center. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A fire at Richland County's Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday evening was started by detainees, according to a spokesman for Richland County.

According to a Richland County public information officer, two detainees started a fire in their cell in one of the housing units. She added that there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jail officials are now housing the two detainees separately, according to the spokesperson. No further details were available as of Monday afternoon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV