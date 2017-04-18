Detention Center Officer Tased Handcuffed Prisoner, SLED Says

Marcia Bailey-Marine (Photo: Darlington County Detention Center)

Darlington, SC (WLTX) - A former Darlington County detention officer has been arrested for tasing a handcuffed prisoner, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Marcia Bailey-Marine, 46, was arrested on Tuesday, according to SLED.

Investigators say while Bailey-Marine was employed as a Darlington County detention officer, she tased a man who was under arrest and handcuffed at the Darlington County Detention Center on January 17, 2017.

Bailey-Marine is charged with third degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor which carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 or both. She is currently our on bond, according to the Darlington County Detention Center website.

