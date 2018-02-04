(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Federal investigators say a new device likely would have prevented Sunday's train collision in South Carolina that left two dead and injured 116 others. But investigators are currently trying to determine why a rail switch was in the wrong position, leading

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators arrived on the scene in Lexington County around 10:30 a.m on Sunday morning to begin their investigation into the fatal crash between an Amtrak passenger and CSX freight train.

FULL STORY: Two Dead, 116 Injured in Collision Between Amtrak, Freight Train in SC

The Chairman of the NTSB, Robert Sumwalt, led a press conference Sunday evening updating the public, saying he and his team are in the beginning stages of the investigation.

The trains collided around 2:35 a.m. on a set of tracks at the Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road. The collision killed the conductor and engineer aboard the Amtrak train, and sent 116 people to the hospital, most of them with minor injuries. Related Coverage: Amtrak Conductor Remembers as Man 'Who Always Had a Smile on His Face'

Michael Kempf, who was the engineer on the train, and Michael Cella, who was a conductor. (Photo: Donna Kempf to the New York Daily News; Michael Cella photo via Facebook)

No one was aboard the CSX train, which had just offloaded its cargo and was parked on a set of side rails for the night.

With a drawing, Sumwalt explained that the Amtrak passenger train departing from New York with the end destination of Miami was intended to continue on the main track operating from North to South. According to Sumwalt, the CSX freight train was parked on a side rail.

"For whatever reason, that switch (the switch that determines a trains direction on the track) was as they say in the railroad industry 'lined and locked,' which basically means it aligned for the train coming down this way (the main track) to be diverted into the siding."

That sent the Amtrak train on a path where it rammed into the back of the CSX train.

The Chairman believes, "a good positive train control could've avoided this accident." Positive train control is a computerized system that's designed to know and warn if a switch is the wrong position, preventing a collision like this from ever happening.

Those devices are in place in some parts of the country, and are supposed to be standard by the end of the year. But some regional companies have asked for delays for implementation.

For now, investigators are now looking into why the current design switch was lined the way it was at the time of the accident, as the expectation was for the Amtrak train to continue straight down the main track.

Sumwalt and his team are interested in doing an evaluation into two devices, the event data and video recorders. NTSB has retrieved the video recorders which provides forward and inward facing footage of the train, but haven't able to recover the data recorder. That would help them determine if the Amtrak trained applied breaks.

According to the Chairman, his team will be investigating a host of items, from operations of both trains, crew training, work rest schedules to company procedures and mechanical conditions of each train.

Richard Anderson, CEO and President of Amtrak, held a press conference earlier in the day where he stated that, "Amtrak engineers and conductors are all in contact with CSX but switchers and the signals are all controlled by CSX."

NTSB is an independent federal agency charged by congress to investigate transportation accidents, determine the probable cause and to issue safety recommendations.

© 2018 WLTX-TV