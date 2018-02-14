22 More Flu Deaths Reported in SC Last Week

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says deaths caused by the flu have reached 128 since the start of the season.

Of the 128 deaths, 22 occurred between February 4 and February 10, according to DHEC.

According to the report, one child, age 4 or younger, has died from the flu this season. Majority of deaths have been seen in ages 65 and older.

The state is reportedly in its ninth consecutive week at widespread activity.

