DHEC and Sumter Respond To Water Issues

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- The Department of Health And Environmental Control says several industrial users supplied by the City of Sumter shut down production, creating a different flow pattern and ultimately adding to the discolored water issue in Sumter.

We've been telling you about brown, yellow and orange water in Sumter since Monday. Some areas now report better water since the city started flushing.

Mike Bachel has lived in Sumter for many years and says the water hasn't been this bad for this long. He and his neighbors have filed multiple complaints but say the City comes, flushes the water, it gets better for a few days and it just goes right back to the discolored state it was in before.

Frustrated with the response, Bachel turned to News19.

We reached out to DHEC, here's their statement:

DHEC and the City of Sumter have been in contact about recent reports of discoloration. The City of Sumter is currently in compliance with all health-based drinking water standards, and there is no risk to public health at this time.

The City of Sumter drinking water system is supplied by ground water wells that contain iron and/or manganese that can lead to discolored water. Both iron and manganese are naturally occurring minerals found in underground aquifers that can cause drinking water to be discolored and/or have an unappealing odor, but neither is considered to be harmful to consume at levels normally found in drinking water.

Specifically, yellow water is usually associated with the presence of iron. DHEC and the City of Sumter have been in contact about recent reports of discoloration. During the holidays, several large industrial users supplied by the City of Sumter shut down production. This created a different flow pattern in the distribution system that resulted in higher than normal iron levels in the city's distribution system. The City has been flushing in the affected areas as they receive calls. They are plotting calls on a map and working with their chemical supplier to determine what changes are needed to help reduce the iron levels in their distribution system.

If you are concerned about drinking water in your area, visit http://www.scdhec.gov/HomeAndEnvironment/YourHomeEnvironmentalandSafetyConcerns/DrinkingWaterConcerns/ for resources and more information.

The City of Sumter had this response:

We understand that there are some drinking water customers that have been experiencing discoloration. We do take these reports seriously and our staff does take several precautions as a result, including draining of fire hydrants until the water is cleared. Our certified, licensed water operators work 24-hours, around the clock testing and treating city water several times each and every day at all five of our water treatment plant locations – a SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) regulation.

As a result of this testing, the water that leaves the City of Sumter’s treatment plants is considered high quality and is considered safe to drink. Our water supply is pumped from aquifers or underground rivers. There are 20 deep wells ranging from 700-850 feet in depth, which disperse water to the five treatment plants throughout the city. There are two compromises of using this type of system, one is that our groundwater will always have naturally occurring iron and two is that using any mechanical system, parts will fail and lines will be broken. The most important thing for customers to know is that our iron levels are well within DHEC standards when it leaves the treatment plant, but because iron is heavier than water, sometimes it will become trapped in pocket areas around the city. This is why we “drain” hydrants to help flush the iron from the system.

We are not telling you to drink discolored water. This discoloration is typically iron and chemically there is nothing harmful about iron in water, but you should report it, so the issue can be cleared up.

Because each situation will be different, we want to make sure we give each of our customers a chance to work with our water specialists on the issues that they are experiencing in their own home. Once you provide us your physical address and phone number, our staff will contact you directly to schedule a time to visit your home for additional testing to help address the issue as soon as possible.

As always it is our goal to achieve optimized water quality levels for all customers and the only way to do this is by working directly with each homeowner. Again, please contact the public services office to report an issue at 803-436-2558.