DHEC Investigating Calhoun County EMS

Calhoun County, SC (WLTX) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said there's an investigation into the Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

DHEC would not comment further on the investigation, but News 19 received a tip containing the internal e-mail from DHEC, notifying employees of the investigation.

The e-mail, which was sent by DHEC's chief of bureau emergency services on August 3, states there is an ongoing investigation into the county's EMS.

According to the e-mail, the state agency is investigating multiple allegations of alleged misconduct by several members of Calhoun County's EMS.

The e-mail also states there have been "several anonymous and several signed complaints received by the Department" and they need to interview at least eight, possibly 12 EMS employees.

The e-mail goes on to ask EMS employees to not delete any documents, e-mails, files or evidence, current and future, relevant to the referenced matters. This includes all text messages, instant messages, iMessages, emails (on either personal e-mail accounts or official Calhoun County e-mail accounts), social media messaging (e.g., PM), by any Calhoun County EMS personnel."

Although DHEC confirmed their investigation into the alleged misconduct, they would not tell News 19 what that alleged misconduct is.

