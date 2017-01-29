DHEC Raises Cervival Cancer Awareness

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the best prevention step is regular Pap smear screenings.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the best prevention step is regular Pap smear screenings.

All women are at risk for cervical cancer but you can take a proactive stance today to fight against the disease by getting screened. A routine pap smear can detect the disease early resulting in treatment. When caught early, cervical cancer is highly curable.

“No woman in South Carolina should die from this highly preventable cancer. Regular screenings and follow-up care are critical and if found early and treated it can be cured,” said Virginie Daguise, Ph.D., director of DHEC’s Bureau of Community Health and Chronic Disease Prevention.

DHEC’s Best Chance Network (BCN) strives to educate the public on the importance of cervical cancer screenings and help those who cannot afford to get screened. BCN provides breast and cervical cancer screenings for women between the ages of 30-64 with incomes at or below 200% of federal poverty level who meet other eligibility guidelines.

Here are some helpful tips about cervical cancer and screenings:

• If caught early the five-year survival rate is close to 100 percent

• About 72 women die from cervical cancer every year in South Carolina

• Cervical cancer symptoms may not be present in the early stages

• Around 190 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer a year in South Carolina

• White women are less likely to develop cervical cancer than black women.

• Black women are nearly twice as likely to die from cervical cancer as white women.

Visit the DHEC website for information on cervical cancer and BCN.

