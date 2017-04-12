Did You See the Big Streak of Light in Sky?

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News19 has gotten calls and social media messages about a large streak of light that briefly popped up across the skies of the Midlands.

We began receiving reports around 8:45 p.m. of the streak, which people said was a quick flash of light that moved across the night sky, then disappeared.

We've gotten reports of the sighting all across Columbia, and up into Elgin. We also had people claim to have seen it well into North Carolina, including over the skies of Asheville and Charlotte.

Based on the descriptions that we've heard, it appears to be a meteor. News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy spoke with one caller, and after hearing the details, says that is the most likely option.

