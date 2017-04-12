Meteor Seen Streaking Across the Southern Skies

(Photo: Ricky Lucas)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An apparent meteor has caused a stir across the Southeast, as thousands have reported seeing a streak of light through the sky.

News19 We began receiving reports around 8:45 p.m. of the streak, which people said was a quick flash of light that moved across the night sky, then disappeared.

We've gotten reports of similar sightings all across Columbia, through most of the Midlands. We also had people claim to have seen it well into North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Based on the descriptions that we've heard, it appears to be a meteor. News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy has viewed a video of it, and has heard the descriptions, and says that is what it was.

Did you see it? If so, let us see a picture! You can e-mail us at news19@wltx.com or you can post them to our Facebook page.

© 2017 WLTX-TV