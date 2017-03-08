Distracted Driver Drives into Subway Restaurant

(Photo: South Congaree Police)

South Congaree, SC (WLTX) - South Congaree Police say a woman crashed into a Subway restaurant Wednesday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the business.

Around 4 p.m., police say the woman was distracted while driving her car and turned into the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant. The woman told officers she wasn't sure if she hit the gas or not, but the next thing she knew, she drove through the glass storefront.

As luck would have it, the store employees were in the back of the store, and no customers were in the area were the car entered.

The driver wasn't injured either, but she was charged with reckless driving and violation of a beginners permit. (Officers say she did not have her full license).

