District Five Accepting Applications for Tuituion Based 4K Program

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Lexington-Richland School District Five is now accepting applications for its tuition-based 4-year-old kindergarten program.

The District Five EXCEL (Exposing Children to Early Learning) 4K program is open to families residing in the District Five attendance zone. The program has two locations to serve students from across District Five. Parents can choose either the Irmo Elementary School or River Springs Elementary School site.

Applications for the first-come, first-serve program are currently being accepted. Families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as this high quality program reaches capacity very quickly. Potential students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

School officials say tuition-based programs like EXCEL provide an option for students who do not meet the criteria for the district’s needs-based pre-K program.

At a cost of $150 weekly, EXCEL is a self-sufficient program. No state or local funding is used; and tuition covers the cost of its teachers, operations and other expenses. After school care is available at both school sites. Screening is not required for the EXCEL 4K program, and parents must provide transportation for students.

“We are fortunate in District Five to have great options for 4-year-old kindergarten,” said Michael Guliano, District Five Director of Elementary Education. “Our tuition-based program gives families the option to start their students a year early and tap all the resources available through District Five. We are thrilled to continue offering the EXCEL program at Irmo Elementary and River Springs Elementary and seeing all the benefits of 4K for our young scholars.”

To apply, parents must call or visit either Irmo Elementary School (7401 Gibbes Street, Irmo, SC 29063) or River Springs Elementary School (115 Connie Wright Road, Irmo, SC 29063). For more information about District Five’s EXCEL tuition-based 4K program, call Irmo Elementary School at 476-4200 or River Springs Elementary School at 476-4400.