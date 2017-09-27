District Three Teacher of the Year Announced

. Pictured from left to right are Courtney Ingle, Ben Herlong Lexington 3 Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary, and Cliff Kneece from Herlong Chevrolet-Buick (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Batesburg-Leesville (WLTX) The District Three teacher of the year was announced for the 2017-2018.

Courtney Ingle a Batesburg-Leesville Middle school teacher was selected from four finalists. Ingle has been at the school for three years and she teaches sixth grade English/Language Arts. She is a University of South Carolina graduate and earned her Masters at Grand Canyon University.

Ingle says that she struggled in school with reading, writing and comprehension and this she says helped to inspire her to be a teacher.

For winning teacher of the year, Ingle, gets a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu to drive for the remainder of the school year. Lexington District Three is one of only three districts statewide that proved a car to the winner. She also received a Chromebook and other gifts.

© 2017 WLTX-TV