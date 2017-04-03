Districts, Schools Cancel After School Activities Due to Storms

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Some school districts are cancelling classes due to the threat of severe weather Monday afternoon.

Fairfield County School District

Fairfield County School District is canceling all after-school activities and events, including after-school programs and sporting events

Kershaw County School District

The Kershaw County School District has canceled afterschool programs and activities for today, including all afterschool care programs as well as sports, clubs and extracurricular activities.

Lexington School District One

Lexington One is canceling all after-school programs, athletic practices or events, adult education classes, other school or district-related meetings, events or extra-curricular activities scheduled for after school or evening for today. This is for all students in all Lexington One attendance areas.

District officials will also keep parents, staff and students informed by using SchoolMessenger to get emergency and other messages out quickly by telephone. Parents can also get information about school openings and closings in Lexington One by checking the district’s website at www.lexington1.net or by calling the district’s 24-hour recorded telephone message center at 803-821-1299.

Lexington School District Two

Lexington Two is canceling all after-school activities and events for elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools today. This includes after-school programs for elementary schools and all sporting events.

School district leaders will continue to monitor weather and road conditions closely. Any announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets.

Lexington School District Three

Afterschool Programs at Batesburg-Leesville Primary and Batesburg-Leesville Elementary have been canceled. Athletic practices and home and away games for Batesburg-Leesville Middle and Batesburg-Leesville High athletes have also been canceled. Afterschool program students will be sent home today the way that they usually go home on Fridays.

Lexington-Richland School District Five

Lexington-Richland Five is canceling all afterschool activities and events for elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools due to the threat of severe weather.

This includes afterschool programs for elementary schools and all sporting events.

"This decision is being made in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, parents and staff," the district said. "The weather forecast indicates the strong possibility of heavy rain, hail and high winds throughout the district. As always, safety is our top priority."

The district says they have the option of making further announcements using the district's automatic telephone system.

Newberry School District

The District has canceled all after school activities for today, including practices, games, Boys/Girls Clubs, and the National Technical Honor Society event at Newberry Opera House. The National Technical Honor Society event will be rescheduled at a later date.

Orangeburg School District Five

Orangeburg Five has cancelled after-school activities today. All schools will dismiss today at the regular time.

Richland School District One

Richland One has canceled all afterschool activities that were scheduled for this afternoon, including the 21st Century Community Learning Centers afterschool programs at W.A. Perry Middle School and St. Andrews Middle School, athletics tutorial programs and all afterschool athletics activities (practices and games).

Afterschool child care programs at district schools will continue to operate as scheduled. Parents can pick up their children from those programs as they normally do.

Richland School District Two

Richland Two has canceled all afterschool activities for today, all sporting events and practices, afterschool childcare programs, the Boys and Girls Club programs and any other afterschool activities.

The Richland Two Community Conversations event scheduled for Monday, April 3 at the VIVE Church located at 2630 Clemson Road has been postponed. Information on the rescheduled date for the event will be posted to the Richland Two website once it is determined.

INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Ben Lippen has canceled all after school athletic events, games, and practices for today.

Cardinal Newman has canceled all sports games and practices for today. Please make plans to pick up students like normal after school.

Hammond School has canceled ALL after school athletic practices for today. The weight room will also be closed.

Heathwood Hall has canceled all outdoor and athletic activities for this afternoon.

St. Peter's Catholic School has cenceled its after school program for today. ALL students will be dismissed at 3:15 p.m. and all students must be picked up by 3:30 p.m. Drivers are reminded that cell phones may not be used while car line is in progress, and we ask all drivers for their patience during today's car line.

