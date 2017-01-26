DJJ Audit Reveals Two Unreported Deaths of Juveniles

The Legislative Audit Council released a review of the Department of Juvenile Justice from 2014 to 2016. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An audit of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has many lawmakers concerned.

"I think it's a terrible day in South Carolina after reading this,” says Rep. Bill Hixon, Republican Representative from Aiken.

"I'm sorry, this is almost overwhelming to read,” says Rep. Katie Arrington, Republican Representative from Charleston.

The Legislative Audit Council (LAC) was tasked with reviewing the DJJ following a riot at their Broad River facility back in February of 2016. The audit looks at the department from 2014 to 2016.

In the review they found that "the agency may not be adequately prepared to respond to major disturbances." LAC also found that the department violated state law by failing to report the deaths of two juveniles to the s-c department of corrections.

DDJJ Inspector General Freddie Pough explained to the committee that the coroner did report one of the death's to SLED agents.

Rep. Arrington was vocal throughout the hearing and expressed multiple times that the department’s efforts were not enough.

"We've got to make sure that doesn't happen again,” says Rep. Arrington. “Whether it was suicide or foul play, or doing our best to prevent natural causes. At the end of the day there are two souls that won't be here tomorrow morning and that was the end of the report. That was the start and the end for me.”

When it comes to the DJJ Police Department, the review found that they are "ineffective and unnecessary." The review also stated that “no other juvenile justice agency in the country operates a police department.”

Patrick Montgomery with the department says otherwise.

"We don't think that the LAC report accurately or fairly understands the function of the DJJ police department,” says Montgomery. “If they used the information we supplied them for the report, they would have a different conclusion. The DJJ police department does have a great job and they do wonderful work for our agency."

Throughout the audit, 74 recommendations were made. The department has addressed 34 of them so far, but there is plenty of room for improvement.

"It's mighty alarming for us as legislative oversight to read this legislative audit report, but it sounds like they are trying to get on the right path and at least we have a guideline for them to go by,” says Rep. Hixon.

The report also showed that only 28 percent of the officers in the detention center are certified from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Lawmakers hope the department can implement better training for their correctional officers.

For a complete look at the summary and the audit, click the link here.



