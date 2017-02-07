DJJ Staff Member Attacked by Juveniles

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says a group of teens at the center attacked a member of their staff.

The assault took place around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Birchwood School at the Broad River Complex in Columbia.

The agency says their gates were immediately secured, and within minutes, they'd gotten the juveniles back under control.

It's unclear if the staff member suffered any serious injuries.

"We are investigating what happened and exactly how it happened, but we can confidently say the rapid response of our staff and implementation of enhanced security procedures helped prevent an escalating situation. We returned to normal operations within minutes," said DJJ Chief Communications Officer, Patrick Montgomery.

DJJ is currently under legislative scrutiny, after an audit found several problems with the agency. Late last month, the director of the agency resigned.

