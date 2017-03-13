DMV Hosts Driver Suspension Eligibility Week

Sample SC Driver's License (Photo: SC DMV)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Driver Suspension Eligibility Week is one week when drivers who lost their driving privileges for certain suspensions can apply to reduce or clear the remaining time for their suspension.

This program will assist the following types of suspended drivers:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Those suspended for operating an unlicensed taxi

Drivers suspended for operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Those suspended for operating or allowing operation of an uninsured vehicle

Drivers suspended for driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions.

To qualify for the program, drivers must meet all of the conditions of their suspensions. All fees must be paid and SR-22 (Certificate of Insurance) must be filed, if required. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will still need to serve those suspensions. If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time.

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV form DL-601) and visit any SCDMV branch during the week of March 13-17, 2017.

Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the vision, knowledge, and road skills tests before receiving a new license.

