D.N.A. Deceit? Genetic Testing and Privacy Concerns

D.N.A. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Companies like Ancestry D.N.A and 23 and Me tout a more in-depth ancestry breakdown through analyzing your D.N.A for a relatively low cost. You get just that, but what else do they get in return?

"It kind of frightens me in a way because, you know, golly, just one little bit of saliva and they can tell a lot about me," Richard Moody said.

Moody works at WLTX and decided to have his D.N.A tested.

He said he didn't realize how much he was giving up when he sent out his saliva and checked the user agreement.

"Okay well now law enforcement can get it. Well, I haven't committed any crimes, however, what's the next thing that they're going to release and say, 'They can get it?' Is it a testing facility or whatever? That bothers me," he said.

Moody took two tests using Ancestry D.N.A and 23 and Me. When you give your consent these companies have the authority to use and share your information for certain purposes like the service they provide, business improvements, advertising and research.

In certain cases they might be forced to hand over your information to the authorities if ever required by law.

In an 2015 interview with CBS This Morning CEO of 23 and Me Anne Wojcickzi said they take your privacy seriously.

"We do everything we can to protect your privacy. And we've said under subpoenas, etc. We would do everything we can to fight those. Obviously you need to comply with law enforcement," she said.

Consumer protection attorney Dave Maxfield said always read the fine print.

"You've given up a lot in exchange for something. Is it worth it? I mean you have to decide for yourself, but you have to decide as an informed consumer," he said.

Knowing what he does now, Moody said he would have paid more attention to the documents, but it wouldn't have stopped him from taking the tests.



"I would have still done it," he said.

This is part one of our story. Another aspect you may be concerned about is your results. Are they accurate? We had some questions about Moody's he took the two tests and ended up with two different sets of results. Tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for "D.N.A. Deceit? Genetic Testing and It's Legitimacy".

