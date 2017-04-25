Driver of Second Boat in Fatal Lake Murray Crash Passed Field Sobriety Test

Lake Murray (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Lake Murray, SC (WLTX) - The driver of the second boat involved in a fatal collision on Lake Murray passed a field sobriety test, investigators say.

SC Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed that information Tuesday night. News19 is not naming the driver of that boat because the person is not facing charges.

In fact, officials say that investigation remains in the very early stages.

Daniel Phillips, 37, and Christopher Shawn Lanier, 38 were killed after SCDNR says the 16-foot boat they were were in was hit by a 32-foot boat just after 11 p.m. Friday near Dreher Island.

Daniel Phillips (left), Christopher Shawn Lanier

A third passenger in their boat was transported to the hospital for treatment.

DNR told News 19 three people were on the 32 foot boat. Again, the driver of that vehicle is the one who passed the field sobriety test.

Officers were able to respond to the collision within an hour after it happened.

"We use GPS coordinates if we are able to get them from the vessels GPS units," Ben Thomas said.

Thomas has spent 20 years as an investigator for the Department of Natural Resources.

"We overlay that on a map. That map shows where both vessels were before and after the incident, where they collided and where they went after the incident," he said.

The agency would not comment on the details of this case, but Thomas explained where DNR responded from.

"More than likely the vessel that responded to that incident was stored at Bundrick Island. It could take them 15 to 20 minutes depending on seas, wind and how rough the lake is," he said.

He also explained their response time.

"We don't have street signs, there's no intersections. Someone may call us and say, 'There's been a boating accident at the little gap on Lake Murray.' Well if you go to that little gap and nobody is there, that officer now has to figure out where else these people were talking about," Thomas said.

Once investigators were on scene they helped with the rescue and then followed their protocol.

"Let's start collecting witness statements, go ahead and shut both boats down. And we'll decide on how we can get them back to facilities to download any information on them," he said.

Thomas also mentioned that individuals involved in accidents may be called back in for further questioning. That information will be handed over to the solicitor's office to decide if charges need to be brought forward.

The families of both Phillips and Lanier will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Shives Funeral Home Wednesday. A celebration of life will start at 8:30 p.m. at Columbia's Ballroom Company.

