Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Have you seen something around Columbia and thought that needs fixing?

Richland Library is leading a new community problem-solving initiative called Do Good Columbia.

Several teams are looking into ways to improve the city and will come up with solutions during a two-day workshop on September 15 and 16.

“We are all interested in making Columbia a better place and sometimes we don’t know how to share our vision and get involved,” Project Manager Georgia Coleman explained. “Do Good Columbia is a way for everybody across the Midlands not just the usual suspects of you know the business leaders, of course, they’re involved but this is an opportunity for every single person to share their voice and their vision for our community.”

For the inaugural year, the teams will think of ways to improve the enjoyment of our rivers and the parks and areas around them.

Central Carolina Community Foundation is funding the initiative with a $75,000 grant.

“I think people are really eager to discuss challenges in our community and ways that they can get involved and help make a difference,” Coleman said.

Organizers said it's a way to get different people to the table to work together and move Columbia forward.

Richland Library took applications from over 140 citizens and selected 56. Twenty-six advisors and facilitators and 22 individuals were invited to participate due to their experience and ties to the river. In all 104 people will be involved.

You can still get involved by providing feedback on the ideas on September 16 at the Richland Library’s main location at 1431 Assembly St. in Columbia.

For more information on giving feedback and how you can be a participant for future Do Good Columbia projects, please visit: https://www.dogoodcolumbia.com/

