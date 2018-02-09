Do Your Kids Know How to Stay Germ Free At School?

Lake Murray Elementary School (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - When it comes to the flu, we all know to cover our mouths and wash our hands after we touch things, but kids don't always have those hygiene habits down pat yet.

Unfortunately, children are also one of the most at risk groups of contracting the flu, and five days a week parents send their little ones off to school where they're exposed to other kids - and germs that can easily follow them.

DHEC's most recent numbers report 166 kids from new born to 17 years old have been hospitalized this season alone, 25 just last week. On Friday, DHEC reported the first flu-related child death.

With the looming threat of the flu statewide, News 19 visited Lake Murray Elementary School to see how a school can be proactive. Cindy Richards, lead nurse for Lex-Rich school district 5, says it's all about educating the children.

"Remind them constantly," Richards said. "Cover their mouth, cover their sneeze, wash their hands, [and] tell an adult when they're not feeling well. We want to make sure that the children are healthy and ready to learn, that they are here feeling their best an able to give 100%. With the flu, often that means they lose a week of school so we really don't want them to have the flu and miss those instructional days."

Richards says all 22 schools in the district have managed to keep their flu rates normal, despite this higher than usual flu season.

Richards asks parents not to send their kids to school if they think they may be sick.

