Doctors show support for medical marijuana

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- More than a dozen physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals testified in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal use. It happened during a South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee Wednesday night.

The bill would allow doctors to recommend the use of up to two ounces of marijuana for health purposes. Dozens of medical professionals spoke out in favor of the proposed bill. Susan Watson-Neimy is a registered nurse, and her 20-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in October. Her daughter is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"She is completely debilitated, unable to move for days. I can't even get her to put on her shoes or go outside," said Watson-Neimy.

But after the last few chemo treatments, her daughter used cannabis to alleviate her symptoms. As a registered nurse, Watson-Neimy was skeptical of her daughter using cannabis, but she quickly became a proponent.

"It's night and day. She's able to get up, go to school and reclaim her life. It's a stark contrast," said Watson-Neimy.

Five hours of testimony was heard Wednesday night from mostly proponents of the bill, but there were some that spoke out against it.

"We are very concerned that legalizing medical marijuana will decrease the perception of risk for our youth, leading to a high potential of risk of use and abuse in the state," said Vernon Kennedy, the executive director of Fairfield Behavioral Health Services.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee did have some concerns, like if people can overdose on marijuana and if it's considered a 'gateway drug'.

The Committee says more conversation is needed on this issue, but they did not say when they'll continue discussions.

