Dodging Some Rain for Father's Day

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A hot and humid air mass will cover the midlands of South Carolina for the weekend. There will be some sunshine allowing temperatures to heat up. The hottest temperatures are expected on Sunday, Father's Day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday, but only a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday.

The chance for thunderstorms will be increasing on Monday. A cold front will be approaching and will pass through the Midlands on Tuesday which will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. The clouds and storms will help keep high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Any chance for rain will fade quickly mid-week with the sun returning. The heat will build for the end of the week along with the humidity. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s for highs and it will feel hotter because of the humidity. There will only be a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

