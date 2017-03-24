An abused dog found in northeast Columbia is so malnourished you can see his bones. (Photo: Pawmetto Lifeline)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An abused dog found in northeast Columbia is so malnourished you can see his bones.

Shadow was found chained up in a backyard left to starve. He was rescued Tuesday.

“I just felt like he was living in the shadows of our community he was being ignored and I thought that would be an appropriate name for him and so that's why we named him Shadow,” Pawmetto Lifeline CEO Denise Wilkinson explained.

Shadow's condition was reported to Pawmetto Lifeline by a Good Samaritan.

“Truly just skin and bones, when he went to the bathroom nothing but sticks and leaves came out,” Pawmetto Lifeline’s Michael Kokernak said of Shadow’s poor condition. “We're just really really happy somebody took the time to make the call and report it.”

“It feels wonderful that he didn't die in that backyard. He's a younger dog so he should go on and live a healthy life in a good home, where somebody loves him and cares for him and feeds him,” Richland County Sheriff Department Investigator Holly Wagner said.

Law enforcement officials and animal advocates want everyone to report instances of animal abuse, so that other animals like Shadow will still have a chance.

“We're hoping for a full recovery,” Kokernak said.

Deputies arrested the dog’s owner Friday.

Lorenzo Stroman,42, is charged with felony animal cruelty and could face up to five years behind bars.

If you want to help with Shadow's recovery, you can make donations to Pawmetto Lifeline: http://bit.ly/2nwYglj

© 2017 WLTX-TV