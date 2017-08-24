Dog Missing After Running Off from Wreck on I-95

Daisy (Photo: Family photo)

Manning, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina family is hoping someone may know where their pet is after the animal ran away following a crash on Interstate 95 this week.

Daisy is a 55 pound blue weimaraner.

One of the dog's owners, who's from the Charleston area, was traveling down I-95 with Daisy near Manning Wednesday night when his truck crashed near the 121 mile marker, striking a tree. The man's wife says after the wreck, while EMS personnel were rescuing her husband, and it's believed the animal panicked and ran from the scene.

It hasn't been seen since. The family says they've owned the dog for seven years, ever since it was six weeks old.

The husband was banged up in the accident. But now the family wants to see if they can find Daisy. Anyone who can help is asked to call 803-435-8422.

