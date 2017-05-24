Dog Rescued from Fire by Columbia Firefighters

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia firefighters used resuscitation to help a dog survive a fire Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to the house on Songbird Drive to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. No people there were hurt, but a dog had apparently inhaled smoke.
The animal was unresponsive when they found it. However, they used an oxygen kits and other techniques to help the dog start breathing again.
Like a champ, the dog was up and walking around just a few minutes later, and emergency crews say it will be fine.
