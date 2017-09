Columbia, SC (WLTX) The combination of wind and flames made a house fire particularly difficult to put out today in Columbia.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Faraway drive, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The family's dog was in the home and Rodney Carter went into the home and rescued the family's pet.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

© 2017 WLTX-TV