(Photo: Facebook: Hope for Paws)

(WLTX) -- The dog that was stuck in a coyote trap is getting the help it needs.

According to Hope for Paws' Facebook page, Herione is in good hands as a vet is working with her to take the device off of her foot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dog Injured in Trap Missing in Lexington County

WE GOT HER!!! With help from an amazing team of volunteers, Hermione is now SAFE! Loreta Frankonyte will post updates... Posted by Hope For Paws on Saturday, May 27, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV