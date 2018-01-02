Dogs Enter Neighbor's Home, Kills Family Pets, Officers Say

(Photo: Lexington County Animal Control)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Animal Control says a homeowners dogs were attacked and killed by a neighbor's dogs who got inside the home.

Officers say the incident happened at a house on Wessinger Road Monday night.

According to the agency, the homeowner said the animals entered through a doggie door. Once inside, the neighbor's dogs killed his animals.

He said he wasn't at home when the attack started, but by the time he arrived at his home, the animals were not allowed him to enter the house.

An on-call animal control officer tried to remove the dogs with a catch pole, but wasn't successful. The neighbor then arrived and was able to remove the dogs from the home.

Animal control then got a search warrant to go into the neighbor's home the next day, and seized 10 dogs from that house. All the dogs will be held at the county animal shelter until a hearing is held.

Animal control says they gave the owner of those dogs 16 citations, including for violation of restraining and confinement and failure to show proof of rabies inoculation.

The owner will appear in court on January 16 to face the charges.

