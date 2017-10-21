Dollar General Burglars Go on High-Speed Chase, Deputies Say

Jermaine Ford (left), Quan MIller (center), Chadwick Miller (right) (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a trio of suspects who burglarized two stores also led them on a high-speed chase.

Officers say around 3:30 a.m. on October 18, deputies were called to the Dollar General on Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden. Officers determined that suspects had come in and had opened the safe.

While officers were investigating that crime, they got a call of another alarm at the Dollar General on Highway 1 near Cassatt, which is eight miles away. A residents had called 911 when they saw lights on at the store and heard the alarm, and saw a brown Dodge Journey leaving the parking lot.

A nearby deputy went to the area and found the car and tried to pull it over, but it kept going, according to officers.

Eventually officers used stop sticks to disable the vehicle near Haile Street and Highway 1. Officers say after the car stopped, the three got out and ran.

Two suspects, 44-year-old Jermaine Ford and 36-year-iold Qhuan Miller, were quickly arrested. However, officers say the third suspect, 30-year-old Chadwick Miller, went to a nearby store, went inside, and asked to use the phone.

The store clerk thought the person was suspicious, and called officers, who came to the store and started asking Chadwick Miller questions, and determined he was the suspect.

Deputies say inside the Dodge, they found cash register drawers, deposit bags, surveillance systems, and burglary tools.

