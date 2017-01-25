Donald Trump Says He Believes Torture Works

Donald Trump (Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Washington, DC (AP) - President Donald Trump says that he believes torture works, saying that "we have to fight fire with fire."



In an interview with ABC News, the president says he will confer with Defense Secretary James Mattis and CIA director Mike Pompeo to determine what can and cannot be done legally to combat the spread of radicalism.



He says that radical groups "chop off the citizens' or anybody's heads in the Middle East, because they're Christian or Muslim or anything else."



Adding, "we have that and we're not allowed to do anything. We're not playing on an even field."



But Trump says, of using torture tactics, "absolutely I feel it works."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.