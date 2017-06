Columbia Parking Meter. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Parking tickets aren't fun for most, especially if you missed paying for an additional hour.

Starting Friday, parking officials from the City of Columbia will be ticketing until 6:00 p.m. Previously, they had been stopping at 5:00 p.m.

Don't forget to put in the extra change to avoid that envelope on your windshield.

